Leahy (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Friday versus the White Sox.

Leahy gave up a solo home run to Luis Robert and then loaded the bases. Chris Stratton allowed an inherited runner to score, breaking the tie and leaving Leahy with the loss in his MLB debut. Leahy had a mediocre 4.06 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 51:23 K:BB over 51 innings with Triple-A Memphis as a long reliever, and it's possible his stay on the big-league roster could be short.