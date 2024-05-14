Leahy (1-1) struck out three over 2.2 perfect innings to earn the win Monday over Angels.

Starter Matthew Liberatore labored through 3.1 innings, while Leahy was sharp and kept the Cardinals' deficit at four runs. The team's offense made a rare explosion with eight runs in the seventh inning, and they held the lead the rest of the way to get Leahy his first big-league win. The right-hander has a 5.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB over 9.2 innings through five appearances as a long reliever this season. With Liberatore still not stretched out as a starter, Leahy could continue to piggyback him while Steven Matz (back) is on the injured list.