Thomas (illness) is expected to enter the second phase of the re-entry process for gaining clearance to resume baseball activities during the early portion of the team's upcoming 11-day, 12-game homestand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thomas has reportedly been asymptomatic during his bout with the coronavirus. The young outfielder will need to produce two negative COVID-19 test results spaced at least 24 hours apart in order to officially enter the second phase of the re-entry process, which will include a cardiac evaluation and blood test for antibodies. If Thomas is able to clear all of those protocols, he'll be able to resume baseball activities as the next step toward eventual activation.