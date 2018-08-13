Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Hopeful for next start
The Cardinals are hopeful that Weaver (finger) won't be forced to miss another start, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Weaver was scratched from his previous outing after slicing his finger opening an aluminum food container, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss more than one turn through the rotation. Interim manager Mike Schildt said the Cardinals' training staff applied "magical super glue" to Weaver's finger to expedite the healing, and the right-hander is expected to be available for his next start Friday against the Brewers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Scratched from Sunday's start•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Saddled with tough-luck loss•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Sticking in rotation for now•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Short outing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Strikes out five in win•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Recalled ahead of Friday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...