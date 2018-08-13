Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Hopeful for next start

The Cardinals are hopeful that Weaver (finger) won't be forced to miss another start, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Weaver was scratched from his previous outing after slicing his finger opening an aluminum food container, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss more than one turn through the rotation. Interim manager Mike Schildt said the Cardinals' training staff applied "magical super glue" to Weaver's finger to expedite the healing, and the right-hander is expected to be available for his next start Friday against the Brewers.