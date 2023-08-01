The Cardinals may wait to call up Winn until mid-to-late August in order to preserve his rookie status heading into the offseason, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn may be ready for a promotion after batting .357/.418/.690 with nine home runs, three steals and a 12.8 percent strikeout rate over his last 29 games with Triple-A Memphis. However, by keeping Winn in the minors for another three weeks or so, they can make sure he is still eligible for Rookie of the Year in 2024 in an attempt to net a draft pick like Seattle did with Julio Rodriguez in 2022. Tommy Edman will likely be the primary shortstop for now with Paul DeJong getting dealt to Toronto.