Winn went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Winn has gone 3-for-13 with two walks, a double, a steal and two runs scored over his last four contests. The shortstop is in a starting role and leads the Cardinals with a .323 batting average. He's added an .824 OPS, four steals, six RBI, eight runs scored, three doubles and two triples, but he has yet to hit a home run this season. Winn should see a majority of the playing time at shortstop, with Brandon Crawford around to spell him occasionally.