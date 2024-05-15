Winn went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

The Cardinals tried a new look Tuesday, with Winn hitting atop the order. It didn't go particularly well for him on an individual level, but the team benefited. Winn is 9-for-27 (.333) over his last eight games, adding two steals and two doubles in that span. The shortstop is slashing .280/.341/.364 with no home runs, seven steals, eight RBI and 11 runs scored over 38 contests on the year. It's unclear if Winn will continue to get looks at leadoff, but his speed and contact abilities likely make him a better option there than Matt Carpenter or Brendan Donovan, at least against southpaws.