Winn went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-6 win over the Red Sox.

Winn has done a lot of things right this season, but he didn't have a homer until he took Boston reliever Cam Booser deep in the sixth inning. The shortstop has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 11-for-34 (.324) in that span. Winn is up to a .280/.343/.384 slash line with 10 RBI, 12 runs scored, seven stolen bases, six doubles and three triples through 142 plate appearances in a near-everyday role.