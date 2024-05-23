Winn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.

Winn's seventh-inning solo shot ended up being the difference in this game. The shortstop is on a roll, having hit safely in his last 11 games. During that span, he's gone 15-for-41 (.366) with two homers, seven RBI and two stolen bases. He's up to a .295/.348/.432 slash line over 157 plate appearances this season, and he's now hit leadoff against the last two southpaws the Cardinals have faced.