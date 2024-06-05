Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Winn is absent from Wednesday's lineup in Houston due to a lingering back issue, Bally Sports Midwest reports.

Winn has required some extra days off this season because of a back problem that dates back to spring training. He had to be checked on by the trainer during Monday's game versus the Astros when the injury flared up during an at-bat, but Winn remained in that contest and also played Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk and a stolen base. While the injury does not seem to be affecting Winn's performance, the club wants to be proactive with rest. Brandon Crawford is occupying shortstop Wednesday.