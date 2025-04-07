Winn has notched four straight multi-hit games after going hitless in his first five contests of the season.
Winn is still looking for his first extra-base hit of the season, but he's gone 8-for-15 with five runs scored across his last four tilts. The 23-year-old has remained at the bottom of the Cardinals' batting order, which hurts his counting stats outlooks, but he could inch his way back up the batting order if he stays hot.
More News
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Harder contact after swing tweak•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Still batting ninth against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Slated to bat ninth Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Back in action Friday•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Aiming to return Friday•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Scratched due to sore wrist•