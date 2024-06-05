Winn went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and one stolen base in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Astros.

Winn was 2-for-13 over his previous four games before breaking out of that short slump with a big performance. The shortstop has arguably been the Cardinals' most consistent hitter with a .309/.359/.446 slash line over 197 plate appearances this year. He's added three homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and eight steals. The Cardinals' offense has been inconsistent at best, which has limited Winn's production of counting stats, but his ability to make quality contact has made him fantasy relevant in most formats, especially since he's seen a near-everyday role at shortstop.