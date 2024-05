Winn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Veteran Brandon Crawford will take over at shortstop against righty Nick Pivetta, affording Winn a breather. The 22-year-old Winn has put together an eight-game hitting streak, raising his slash line to .281/.340/.383 with one homer and seven steals through 41 games this season.