Share Video

Link copied!

Winn went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

Winn reached on an error in the fourth inning, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch, but he was left there. The rookie shortstop has cooled off with no multi-hit efforts over his last 14 games, going 7-for-40 (.175) with three steals and a 9:12 BB:K in that span. On the year, he's slashing .279/.354/.372 with no home runs, seven RBI, 10 runs scored and five steals, offering solid speed but little else while batting in the bottom third of the Cardinals' order.

More News