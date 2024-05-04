Winn went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

Winn reached on an error in the fourth inning, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch, but he was left there. The rookie shortstop has cooled off with no multi-hit efforts over his last 14 games, going 7-for-40 (.175) with three steals and a 9:12 BB:K in that span. On the year, he's slashing .279/.354/.372 with no home runs, seven RBI, 10 runs scored and five steals, offering solid speed but little else while batting in the bottom third of the Cardinals' order.