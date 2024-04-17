Winn went 0-for-1 with two walks, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Winn's run of three straight multi-hit efforts was snapped, but he still found his way on base. He also delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. The 22-year-old has settled in admirably as the starting shortstop, batting .362 with an .885 OPS, three steals, six RBI, six runs scored, two doubles and two triples over 55 plate appearances. Winn has yet to hit a home run this year, but he's batting well enough to keep Brandon Crawford on the bench.