Winn has been told by the Cardinals that the shortstop job "is his to seize" even after the addition of Brandon Crawford, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed as much Tuesday, saying "this is Masyn's job," per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Crawford was officially inked to a one-year contract Tuesday and will provide some veteran insurance at short behind Winn. However, the 21-year-old is still fully expected to break camp as the starter, barring a dreadful showing this spring. Winn slashed just .172/.230/.238 in 37 games with the Cards last season but hit .288/.359/.474 with 18 homers and 17 steals in 105 contests at Triple-A Memphis.