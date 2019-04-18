Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits third homer

Carpenter went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in a 6-3 victory against the Brewers on Wednesday.

The veteran infielder has five hits, including four extra-base hits, in the last five games, and yet he's just barely sitting above the Mendoza line with a .203 average. This shouldn't alarm too many owners, though, because Carpenter hit .155 last April and still finished the season with a .257 average and a career-high 36 homers. It's frustrating right now, but Carpenter will more than likely reward owners with an incredible hot streak at some point this summer.