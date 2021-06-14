Carpenter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Carpenter isn't lighting the world on fire with a .764 OPS through his first 11 games of June, but the improved production at the plate is good enough to guarantee him a regular starting role at second base for the time being. The Cardinals could still choose to withhold the lefty-hitting Carpenter from the lineup against southpaws, which will be the case Monday with lefty Braxton Garrett on the hill for Miami. Edmundo Sosa will get the nod at the keystone, ending a streak of five consecutive starts for Carpenter.