Wieters (toe) will return to St. Louis on Thursday to have his toe contusion evaluated, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wieters had returned home for rest since being placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, but he'll now have the progress of his toe contusion evaluated first-hand by the team's medical staff. Wieters has been undergoing daily COVID-19 testing while away, so he won't be subject to intake testing upon arrival in St. Louis. The veteran backstop had reported to manager Mike Shildt in recent days that his toe was feeling better and had much less inflammation, so there's presumably a chance he's ready for activation when first eligible Sunday.