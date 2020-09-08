Wieters entered Monday's loss to the Cubs as a replacement for Yadier Molina (elbow) and went 1-for-1 with an RBI single.

Activated from the injured list Friday after overcoming a toe bruise, Wieters went 0-for-2 in his first taste of game action during the second game of Saturday's twin bill against Chicago. However, he bounced back Monday to deliver the only run of the game for the Cardinals in the seventh inning, marking his first RBI of the campaign. The combination of his own recent two-week absence and Molina's penchant for playing nearly every day has kept Wieters to just 16 plate appearances across eight games this season, with the bulk of that action coming when the former was in his final days on the COVID-19 injured list.