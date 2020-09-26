Wieters went 1-for-2 with a two-run single, a walk and a run during a win over the Brewers in the second game of a doubleheader Friday.

Wieters made the final contribution to the Cardinals' nine-run barrage by plating Paul DeJong and Dylan Carlson with a timely fifth-inning single. The veteran backstop continues to see only modest opportunity behind starter Yadier Molina, but he's enjoyed a solid September in the form of a .304 average (7-for-23) with a double, four RBI, two walks, two hit by pitches and three runs in 13 games during the month.