Wieters (toe) was able to run the bases and the outfield Saturday at Busch Stadium, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

His activity level was noteworthy, as Wieters appears to have definitely made good progress over the last few days. Manager Mike Shildt confirmed to reporters that Wieters is now likely to go on the team's upcoming road trip that begins Monday and be activated from the injured list at some point during it.