Wieters was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left great toe contusion.
Wieters apparently suffered the injury during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, and it will keep him sidelined for at least 10 days. When the backstop returns, he'll assume a backup role behind Yadier Molina, who was activated from the IL in a corresponding move.
