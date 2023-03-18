Liberatore allowed just a run in five innings of work Saturday in a Grapefruit League start against the Tigers.
Liberatore struck out six against one walk, and he allowed just three hits in the impressive effort. "That's the best I've ever seen him, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol told reporters after the outing. "Not even close." The only run allowed by Liberatore came on a solo blast by Spencer Torkelson. The southpaw is currently battling for one of the final spots in the St. Louis rotation, and another effort like this will give Marmol a difficult decision at least.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Impresses in spring debut•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Not on wild-card roster•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Struggles versus Pirates•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Called up, will start Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Headed back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Called up as 27th man•