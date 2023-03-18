Liberatore allowed just a run in five innings of work Saturday in a Grapefruit League start against the Tigers.

Liberatore struck out six against one walk, and he allowed just three hits in the impressive effort. "That's the best I've ever seen him, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol told reporters after the outing. "Not even close." The only run allowed by Liberatore came on a solo blast by Spencer Torkelson. The southpaw is currently battling for one of the final spots in the St. Louis rotation, and another effort like this will give Marmol a difficult decision at least.