Liberatore (3-6) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Friday versus the Padres.

Liberatore surrendered a two-run home run to Manny Machado in the eighth inning. That ended Liberatore's eight-inning scoreless streak over his first six appearances of September. He's at a 5.52 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 44:24 K:BB through 58.2 innings across 19 outings (11 starts) this season. The southpaw should finished the year in a multi-inning relief role.