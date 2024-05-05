Liberatore pitched 3.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out five batters in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Liberatore was called upon to make his first start of the season Sunday and he did not disappoint. The southpaw allowed a double to Paul DeJong in the second inning, who later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Bryan Ramos, accounting for all the damage on Liberatore's line. The 24-year-old's 50 total pitches were his highest total of the season while the 3.2 innings on the mound set a new long for an outing this season. Operating primarily as a bullpen option in 2024, Liberatore now owns a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over 20 innings in 13 appearances, including Sunday's start.