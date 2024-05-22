Liberatore threw a bullpen session ahead of Wednesday's action against the Orioles, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Following last weekend's start against the Red Sox, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Liberatore wasn't likely to start Saturday versus the Cubs. However, the left-hander's bullpen session could indicate a change of plan, since it wouldn't make much sense to have a regular reliever make himself unavailable on a day during which St. Louis had to complete Tuesday's suspended game in addition to Wednesday's regularly scheduled contest. It remains to be seen who actually starts for the Cardinals on Saturday, but Liberatore seems to still be in the mix, at least.