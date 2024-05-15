Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that the team would like to declare a set role for Liberatore in the coming days, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Liberatore began the season in the bullpen and pitched well, collecting a 2.76 ERA and 10:8 K:BB over 16.1 innings. Two of his last three appearances have been starts as he fills in for the injured Steven Matz (back) and the results have been mixed. Matz looks to be several weeks away from a return, so the Cards could either commit to Liberatore filling that role or shifting him back to the bullpen where he's had success.