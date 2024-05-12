Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Liberatore will start Monday's series opener against the Angels in Anaheim, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

After he had worked out of the bullpen all season, Liberatore was on a limited pitch count when he was called upon to take over the injured Steven Matz's (back) spot in the rotation last Sunday versus the White Sox. Liberatore struck out five and allowed one earned run over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against Chicago before shifting back to the bullpen for this weekend's series in Milwaukee. He recorded just one out while allowing two earned runs in Friday's 11-2 loss, so Liberatore will be taking the hill on two days' rest Monday. Expect Liberatore to once again operate on a pitch limit, making him an unappealing streaming target.