Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that Liberatore will work out of the bullpen to begin the season, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 24-year-old was attempting to win a spot in St. Louis' season-opening rotation, but Zack Thompson will instead fill in while Sonny Gray (hamstring) is on the injured list. Liberatore started in 11 of his 22 big-league appearances last season and could work similarly as a swingman again in 2024.