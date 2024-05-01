Liberatore (1-1) pitched a perfect inning and struck out two batters to earn the win in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

Liberatore bounced back from his first loss of the season Sunday with a clean outing in the eighth inning Tuesday. The Cardinals then rallied ahead in the ninth, and Ryan Helsley closed the door for a save. Liberatore has been solid with a 2.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB through 15.1 innings over 11 appearances as a multi-inning relief option this season. Tuesday also marked the first time in six appearances he avoided walking a batter.