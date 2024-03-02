Liberatore is in competition with Zack Thompson for the last spot in the Cardinals' rotation, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Liberatore is lagging behind in results with three runs allowed over five innings across two spring starts so far. There's a chance both Liberatore and Thompson could make the rotation -- Steven Matz is being brought along slowly this spring after an injury-riddled 2023. Liberatore started half of his 22 outings last season, pitching to a 5.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 46:25 K:BB over 61.2 innings. He'll need to show better to avoid a trip to Triple-A Memphis.