Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Provides seven strong frames
Wacha allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over seven innings during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds. He struck out seven but did not factor in the decision.
Wacha served up solo homers during the first and third innings, but he generated 13 swinging strikes and otherwise held the Reds in check during the nightcap. The 28-year-old pitched well Saturday but isn't guaranteed to remain in the starting rotation given his inconsistencies this season (5.07 ERA and 1.55 WHIP) as the Cardinals attempt to secure a playoff spot.
