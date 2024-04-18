Wacha (1-2) was charged with the loss in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after he gave up two runs on four hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander allowed only single tallies in the fourth and sixth innings, but that was enough to saddle him with the loss as Kansas City mustered just one run. It's the second quality start of the season for Wacha, and he's last at least five frames in all four of his starts. The 32-year-old has a 3.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB over 24 innings.