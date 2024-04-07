Wacha (1-0) picked up the win Saturday versus the White Sox, permitting just two hits and a walk over seven scoreless frames while striking out eight.

Wacha yielded a one-out double to Martin Maldonado in the sixth inning when the game was still scoreless, but that was the only time all night when you could say he encountered any ounce of trouble. The right-hander cruised through his seven innings on 93 pitches, registering 10 swinging strikes along the way. He's struck out 13 and allowed only five hits in his first 12 innings this season.