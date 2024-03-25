Manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Wacha will not miss time due to a bruised right middle finger, Jackson Stone of MLB.com reports.
Wacha sustained the injury Sunday during an intrasquad game. Quatraro added that Wacha woke up Monday morning and "forgot about" the injury, so the right-hander should be ready for his first regular season start against the Orioles on April 1.
