Wacha did not factor into the decision Monday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out five.

Wacha drew a tough matchup in his Royals debut as he had to face a difficult Orioles lineup in Baltimore. He was pitching well until the fourth inning, when the Orioles managed to collect three runs on three hits, including a 408-foot Ryan Mountcastle two-run homer. Outside of the fourth inning, Wacha fared well Monday, relying heavily on his patented changeup (30.6 percent usage rate), generating seven whiffs with the pitch. The 32-year-old righty is tentatively scheduled to face the White Sox at home in his next start.

