Wacha (1-3) was saddled with the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings against the Tigers. He struck out three.

Wacha was given an early one-run lead before he even took the hill but gave up three runs in the first two innings and four total while the Royals were only able to support him with that one first-inning tally. The veteran righty entered the day having allowed just two home runs over his first 28.1 innings but was tagged for two homers and two doubles amongst the nine hits allowed. Wacha's next start is tentatively scheduled to take place next week during a weekend set at home against the Rangers.