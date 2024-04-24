Wacha didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's win over Toronto, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four batters across 4.1 innings.

The Blue Jays reached base with consistency versus Wacha on Tuesday, but the 32-year-old was able to pitch himself out of jams more often than not. As a result, he required 96 pitches to get through 4.1 frames -- his shortest start of the season so far. He owns a 3.81 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 28.1 innings through his first five starts as a Royal and projects to pitch again Sunday in Detroit.