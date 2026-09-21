Wacha did not factor into the decision Sunday against Pirates, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Wacha did a good job limiting damage Sunday, as he held Pittsburgh to just two runs despite issuing four walks, matching a season high. The veteran right-hander has been solid down the stretch, posting a 2.70 ERA over 37.2 innings in his last five outings. His ERA now sits at 3.33 on the season with a 1.11 WHIP and 154:53 K:BB. Wacha will likely make one more start this season, currently lined up to come at home against Cleveland.