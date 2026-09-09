Wacha didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Diamondbacks after allowing three hits and four walks while striking out four over six scoreless innings.

Wacha kept Arizona off the scoreboard through six innings but received no offensive support in a game that remained scoreless until the eighth. The veteran worked around four walks while limiting the Diamondbacks to three hits, throwing 93 pitches before turning the game over to the bullpen. The quality start was Wacha's 20th of the season, and he lowered his ERA to 3.25 despite settling for a no-decision. His next start should come against the Astros next week.