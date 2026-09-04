Wacha (9-8) notched the win against the Marlins on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander continued his reliable ways Thursday, logging his third straight quality start and eighth in his last nine. Wacha has been a stabilizing presence in Kansas City's banged-up rotation, surrendering more than four runs on just three occasions in 28 starts. He'll carry a solid 3.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 143:44 K:BB over 176.2 innings into his next scheduled outing versus Arizona.