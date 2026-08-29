Wacha (8-8) earned the win against the Guardians on Friday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out 10 over eight scoreless innings.

Wacha was dominant, throwing 75 of 103 pitches for strikes with 16 whiffs without allowing an extra-base hit. It continued a stellar second half for the veteran hurler, who owns a 2.28 ERA and has delivered six quality starts in eight outings since the All-Star break. He'll take a 3.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 136:42 K:BB across 170.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Marlins next week.