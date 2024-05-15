Wacha (3-4) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Mariners.

Wacha limited the damage to a Luke Raley solo home run in the fourth inning. This was Wacha's second quality start in a row and his fourth in nine outings this year. He's also walked multiple batters in five of his starts, but he's given up a reasonable five homers. The right-hander has a 4.71 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB through 49.2 innings. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Tigers.