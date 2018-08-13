Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Throws successful bullpen
Wacha (oblique) threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wacha has been consistently engaging in his throwing program during the team's road trip, with Saturday's development the latest step in his recovery. The right-hander is likely to log at least one more bullpen session before a rehab assignment is contemplated.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Remains in St. Louis during team's road trip•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Set to resume throwing Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Making progress, but still not throwing•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Out multiple weeks with moderate oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Officially placed on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...