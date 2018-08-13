Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Throws successful bullpen

Wacha (oblique) threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wacha has been consistently engaging in his throwing program during the team's road trip, with Saturday's development the latest step in his recovery. The right-hander is likely to log at least one more bullpen session before a rehab assignment is contemplated.

