Siani went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Brewers.

Siani is gaining playing time in center field, and that should continue with Victor Scott being reassigned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday. Siani has three hits and two walks over his last two contests, but he hadn't shown much with the bat before that. The outfielder is batting .200 with a triple, no RBI, seven runs scored and a 3:6 BB:K over 27 plate appearances this season. Siani is likely a placeholder in center field until one of Dylan Carlson (shoulder) or Tommy Edman (wrist) is cleared to play.