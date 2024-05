Siani went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Siani continues to hit well in May -- he's 11-for-27 (.407) over 11 contests this month. The center fielder has added two of his four steals, but he's not adding much in the way of power with just one extra-base hit during the month. Overall, Siani is slashing .242/.306/.288 with two RBI, 12 runs scored and no home runs through 77 plate appearances.