Siani went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and one stolen base in Monday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

Siani hit an RBI single in the second inning and then hit his first big-league homer in the fourth, a three-run blast off Dean Kremer. The long ball was Siani's first extra-base hit since a double May 12 versus the Brewers. The outfielder is batting .341 (14-for-41) over 16 contests in May, though he's still at a mediocre .238 average and .611 OPS through 93 plate appearances on the year. He's added six RBI, 13 runs scored and five steals.