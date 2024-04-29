Siani went 0-for-3 with one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 extra-innings loss to the Mets.

Siani is hitless over his last six games (0-for-17) while drawing two walks and striking out six times in that span. For now, he's the Cardinals' starting center fielder, but he's in the lineup mostly for his defense while Dylan Carlson (shoulder) and Tommy Edman (wrist) are on the mend. Siani is slashing just .108/.233/.162 with no home runs, one RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases this season.