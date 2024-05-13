Siani went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Siani has slipped into a part-time role since Dylan Carlson returned from a shoulder injury. It appears to have lit a spark in Siani's game -- he's 10-for-21 (.476) over nine games in May. The outfielder is at a .250/.318/.300 slash line with three steals, two RBI, 12 runs scored, one double and one triple through 71 plate appearances this season. The 24-year-old's defense is his best attribute, but none of the Cardinals' outfielders have hit particularly well, so he could gain more playing time if his bat stays warm.